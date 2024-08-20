FDOT schedules public meeting to discuss safety improvements on S.R. A1A in Cape Canaveral

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation has scheduled a public meeting regarding project plans on State Road A1A in Cape Canaveral from south of Hayes Avenue/Lunar Avenue to north of Johnson Avenue/Cocoa Palms Drive and from Taylor Avenue to Tyler Avenue.

The project aims to improve safety for pedestrians along A1A by adding raised concrete medians as pedestrian refuge islands and installing pedestrian warning signs with flashing beacons.

The meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, August 28, at 5:30 p.m.

FDOT is offering multiple ways for members of the community to participate.

Residents wishing to join in person can go to the Cape Canaveral Community Center at 7920 Orange Avenue anytime between 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. on August 6 to view a looping presentation and project displays.

The project team members will also be on hand at the Community Center for participants with questions or comments on the plan.

FDOT is asking anyone who plans to attend in person to follow safety and sanitation guidelines and to consider attending virtually if they are feeling unwell.

See a map of the project area below:

Participants interested in joining the meeting virtually through a computer, tablet, or mobile phone can also do so starting at 5:30 p.m. by registering in advance here.

Once registered, virtual participants will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting online.

Mobile device users can also access the meeting via the “GoToWebinar” app to ask questions, submit their comments, and view the looped presentation. If joining virtually, you’re asked to allow ample time to log in to view the presentation in its entirety.

Those who aren’t able to participate through either method can still submit comments and view the meeting materials, including the presentation, at the project’s website here. If that doesn’t work, you can also contact FDOT Project Manager Richard Smith directly by calling him at 386-943-5326 or emailing him at Richard.Smith@dot.state.fl.us to receive project documents.

Participants who require accommodations under the Americans with Disabilities Act or free translation services should also contact Smith directly.

Public participation is solicited without regard to race, color, national origin, age, sex, religion, disability, or family status.

All participants will be able to participate in the same live meeting regardless of the platform they choose to access it.

