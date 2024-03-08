FDOT shares plan to hand over financial responsibility of SunRail

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation will hand over financial responsibility of SunRail to Orlando and the counties the train line runs through on Jan. 1.

Each government will then pay its share based on passengers boarding or disembarking from its stations.

That means Orlando will pick up a third of the operating costs.

If the governments do not pay, FDOT will take money from projects it has planned in the community area.

Lynx is scheduled to take over control of SunRail by the end of 2027.

