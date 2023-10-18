FDOT to shift lanes of I-4 near attractions Wednesday to help ease traffic congestion

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation is hard at work trying to lessen the amount of traffic on Interstate 4.

If you’ve driven on I-4 from Central Florida Parkway to Daryl Carter Parkway, you know just how backed up it can get.

Big changes are now happening in the area to help.

There are some lane closures happening on I-4 Wednesday night to allow for a shift on the roadway.

FDOT said the shift is part of a bigger project they hope will fix the traffic problems in the area.

Drivers will need to look out for the traffic shift starting Wednesday night.

Construction will shut down two westbound lanes on the interstate from Central Florida Parkway to Daryl Carter Parkway starting as early as 9 p.m.

The closure is expected to last until around 6:30 a.m. on Thursday.

This is necessary for crews to construct the shift that drivers can then expect to see until next spring.

Traffic will be shifted roughly 12 feet toward the median of I-4 on a newly constructed, temporary portion of the roadway, allowing for 4 open lanes to still be used.

This is a high-traffic area, with many drivers heading to the local attractions in the area.

This interim project will add three new ramps connecting I-4 to Daryl Carter Parkway.

FDOT said it hopes the project will provide additional access to those attractions and help relieve congestion.

