Federal fraud charges upheld for former state Rep. Carolina Amesty

ORLANDO, Fla. — A federal judge has denied an effort by a former Central Florida representative to have her charges dismissed.

Prosecutors say former state Rep. Carolina Amesty, who represented Windermere until last November, falsified records when she and a relative applied for more than $500,000 in pandemic relief loans.

She is charged with two federal counts of theft of government property, according to the Justice Department.

She asked those charges get dismissed during a hearing Monday, saying the government did not follow standard procedure as it rushed to charge her before President Joe Biden left office.

Amesty faces decades in prison if she’s convicted.

She also faced forgery-related state charges, but those were dismissed.

