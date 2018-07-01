0 Federal judge grants brief extension of FEMA shelter program for Puerto Rican evacuees

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - A last-minute court order allows Puerto Rican evacuees to stay a few more days in temporary housing provided by the Federal Emergency Management administration.

This is the fifth time these families have been granted an extension and will allow the about 1,400 evacuees in Central Florida to stay in their temporary housing until the morning of July 4.

A telephone hearing is scheduled for Monday at 12:45 p.m. to discuss what happens.

A federal district judge in Massachusetts handed down the ruling shortly after 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

Families were packing up the lives they've made in Central Florida hotels, and many of them have no idea where they'll go next.

That includes Ariana Colon, who is pregnant and has a 1-year-old with her boyfriend.

Many who already lost everything in Puerto Rico during Hurricane Maria fear they'll now have to live in tents or cars.

"We came here because of the situation that pushed us to come here with nothing but maybe a suitcase with some clothes and that's it," Colon said.

Colon said her family can't get into an apartment because the only ones she has found that are available require the family members to make at least $3,000 a month and to pay at least $3,000 upfront before they move in.

Many families have been saving up, but will now have to spend what they've saved to put some kind of roof over their heads.

"It's not that I want to depend on the government, because that's really not what I'm looking for. But if those requirements go down a little bit, I know that we would've found a place already," said Colon.

When FEMA announced that the hotel shelter program would end, it said it planned to fly families back to Puerto Rico.

Out of the 1,700 evacuees still in Central Florida, 43 are taking those free flights.

Some have gotten lucky, like David Ormeda, who just found an apartment with the money he had saved. But it was not without struggle.

"I'm waiting about five months. When I found an apartment, I didn't have luck. The apartment is full. The waiting list was about a year," he said.

But many families said they haven't had similar luck.

