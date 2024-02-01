Federal judge rules against pro-Palestinian student groups at Florida colleges

ORLANDO, Fla. — A federal judge has ruled against pro-Palestinian student groups from two Florida colleges.

The groups from the University of Florida and the University of South Florida filed lawsuits in November.

The groups claimed efforts by Gov. Ron DeSantis and the universities to disband those groups violated their First Amendment rights.

A judge said Wednesday that the groups had not shown that their speech had been chilled or that they faced imminent punishment.

