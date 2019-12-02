FedEx truck jackknifes across SR 417, FHP says

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A FedEx truck hauling two trailers filled with packages closed off an area of State Road 417 in Seminole County Monday morning after it jackknifed, according to officials with the Florida Highway Patrol.
Officials said the driver was traveling north before losing control of the semitruck and struck a guardrail, causing the second trailer to jackknife.
Troopers said the driver suffered minor injuries in the crash.
READ MORE: Area of SR 46 closed in Seminole County following fatal crash, FHP says
The crash remains under investigation.
Charges against the driver are pending, according to officials.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}