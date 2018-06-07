Felon hunkers down in home firing shots, sparking six-hour standoff, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County deputies arrested a man with a gun after a six-hour standoff.
Deputies said a 49-year-old convicted felon barricaded himself inside a home and threatened suicide on Bordeaux Place, near West Colonial Drive and Pine Hills Road, around 9 p.m. Wednesday.
Orange County deputies say a 49 year old man fired shots into a home. He then barricaded himself inside a home for six hours. He has since been arrested pic.twitter.com/bAtxIEFaJj— Ty Russell (@TRussellWFTV) June 7, 2018
The man was shooting inside the home and he also fired shots into another home, deputies said.
The man’s roommate, Shawn Murshalin, told Channel 9’s Ty Russell he called 911 after hearing several shots inside the home.
For six hours, investigators said the man refused to leave his home. Neighbors heard deputies talk to the suspect with a loud speaker well into the night.
The suspect eventually surrendered and was arrested early Thursday morning, deputies said.
Murshalin and the suspect’s other roommates were finally allowed to return home around 6 a.m. Thursday morning.
“Hopefully he’s not going to come back for a while,” Murshalin said about the suspect. “I don’t know if there’s going to be any sort of retaliation. Right now, I’m just worried about the property damage on my home.”
Murshalin said he did not know there was a gun in the home.
Investigators said the suspect fired a shot into the home next door, where a family with small children lives. No one there was hurt.
The sheriff's office has not released the name of the suspect, but they say he is facing charges for shooting inside a home and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
