Felon wanted on charges of battering pregnant woman arrested in Titusville

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - Titusville police said they arrested a wanted felon Thursday while investigating a domestic disturbance.
The domestic disturbance happened at 11:30 a.m. on Concord Avenue, where Amari Hair fled the scene and ran into a nearby gated subdivision, police said.
Hair, 22, was found hiding on the back porch of a home on Peachtree Street near the Plantation Oaks neighborhood, police said.
Hair was arrested on charges of unarmed burglary to an occupied dwelling, resisting without violence, possession of a controlled substance and possession of Ecstasy, police said.
Officials said Hair had an active arrest warrant issued by the Titusville Police Department for burglary to a dwelling with a battery on March 30, and active charges for aggravated battery to a pregnant woman and false imprisonment on April 1.
Hair also faces charges that were filed on April 4 by the Brevard County Sheriff’s Game Over Task Force of fleeing and eluding a law enforcement officer at high speeds with lights and siren, driving while license suspended and resisting without violence, police said.
Hair had been released in 2018 on bail on felony charges dating from December 2017. He remains at the Brevard County Jail without bail.
