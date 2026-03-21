Felony charges for woman who fled from troopers, hit tree in Leesburg

LEESBURG, Fla. — A woman faces felony and misdemeanor charges after allegedly fleeing FHP troopers and hitting a tree in Leesburg.

Members of the Lake County Sheriff’s Office helped state troopers find and detain a woman, identified as Carlise Gilleeny, after a short search.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Unit joined the search after Gilleeny fled from a state trooper. Detectives canvassing the area found Gilleeny’s unoccupied silver Toyota Tacoma crashed at the end of a dead-end road.

After the truck was found, more law enforcement units arrived to secure the area. Investigators identified that a white woman in medical scrubs was seen escaping from the silver Toyota Tacoma along a privacy wall.

Detectives examined the area on foot and found Gilleeny after walking a few hundred yards. She was held by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office until the Florida Highway Patrol arrived to arrest her.

Gilleeny is charged with a felony for fleeing recklessly with disregard for safety to persons or property. Her misdemeanor charges include obstruction without violence, leaving the scene of a crash that caused property damage, DUI resulting in property damage, driving with a suspended or revoked license, and refusing to take a DUI test.

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