FEMA extends housing assistance program for Puerto Rican evacuees

    By: Monique Valdes

    Updated:

    OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - The Federal Emergency Management Agency has extended its housing program for Puerto Rican evacuees at the last minute. 

    The evacuees were on the verge of becoming homeless by Saturday as the deadline approached for FEMA to end its Temporary Housing Assistance program, which placed evacuees in hotels. 

    To extend the hotel assistance program for evacuees in Florida, FEMA officials needed a request from the Puerto Rican governor. 

    The request came Wednesday afternoon, the same day the island once again lost power. 

    FEMA approved the request Friday and said there will be no evictions. 

    The deadline was extended to May 14. 
     

