FEMA plans to shift more responsibility for hurricane recovery on states, local municipalities

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — FEMA’s acting chief plans to shift responsibility for disaster recovery to the states.

This is as we’re just two weeks from the start of the hurricane season.

If FEMA makes some of its suggested changes, it will place a large financial burden on the state and local municipalities.

Emergency Management sources across the state tell Eyewitness News that cities and counties could have to raise millions to pay what FEMA typically would.

“Someone will have to pay for it,” said Christopher Emrich, emergency management professor at the University of Central Florida.

FEMA’s new acting administrator David Richardson told staff in a meeting Thursday, he’s following President Trump’s vision on how disasters like hurricanes should be managed, by pushing the states to do the majority of recovery and response.

The Stafford Act states that FEMA typically covers a minimum of 75 percent of the cost for most projects, such as repairing public infrastructure. States or local jurisdictions cover the remaining 25 percent or so.

But now, FEMA is looking to shift more of the financial burden on states and local municipalities.

“There are some states that can probably handle that additional burden better than others. I think Florida’s situated well to do that as a state. I don’t know about some of our counties and cities that might have a lower capacity,” Emrich said.

Emrich says this may slow down disaster recovery.

The other concern is how the state and local municipalities can cover the costs-- where they can find that extra revenue stream.

“Do we charge the tourists that come here more? Do we charge the homeowners more in property taxes? Do we have a sales tax increase?,” Emrich said, about if these changes come to fruition. “You know, I don’t know how they answer that.”

Uncertainty over covering disaster relief comes as there’s still questions about grant cuts.

In Volusia County, two EMA positions are being funded in anticipation of a $100,000 cut.

Emrich says EMA directors are discussing the swirling uncertainty as the state approaches hurricane season.

Channel 9 reached out to FEMA for comment about the potential changes. We also asked if current disaster recovery projects would be grandfathered in without states, cities, and counties paying extra. We have not heard back.

