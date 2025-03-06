FEMA releases numbers of the 2024 hurricane season

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — FEMA has released statistics from the 2024 hurricane season, emphasizing hurricanes Debby, Helene, and Milton.
According to a release from FEMA, over three billion dollars of assistance was approved.
$1.47 billion in individual assistance and $1.62 billion in public assistance.
FEMA also helped 19,877 people with transitional shelter assistance.
The National Flood Insurance Program provided $6.06 billion in flood relief funds.
The state of Florida was reimbursed $424.8 million for 36.2 million cubic yards of debris removal.
