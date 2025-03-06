FEMA releases numbers of the 2024 hurricane season

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — FEMA has released statistics from the 2024 hurricane season, emphasizing hurricanes Debby, Helene, and Milton.

According to a release from FEMA, over three billion dollars of assistance was approved.

$1.47 billion in individual assistance and $1.62 billion in public assistance.

FEMA 2024 Hurricane Season by the numbers (WFTV)

FEMA also helped 19,877 people with transitional shelter assistance.

The National Flood Insurance Program provided $6.06 billion in flood relief funds.

The state of Florida was reimbursed $424.8 million for 36.2 million cubic yards of debris removal.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group