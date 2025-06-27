Fentanyl trafficker faces charges following undercover operation, AG says

PALM BEACH, Fla. — Attorney General James Uthmeier has announced the arrest of a local Fentanyl trafficker, who is facing charges after an undercover operation by the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

Raymond Pine, from West Palm Beach, is facing two felony counts of fentanyl trafficking, each with a mandatory minimum sentence of 25 years. During the operation, Pine sold over 750 grams of fentanyl to undercover officers.

“Florida law enforcement continues to crack down heavily on the dangerous fentanyl in our communities,” said Attorney General James Uthmeier.

Authorities started investigating Raymond Pine in April 2025, led by the Broward Sheriff’s Office Gang Investigations Task Force.

Law enforcement seized narcotics from Pine’s homes in West Palm Beach and Boynton Beach. The recovered drugs included 718 grams of fentanyl, 947 grams of heroin and over 3,800 grams of cannabis, along with other substances.

Raymond Pine is currently being held at the Broward County Jail without bond, pending transport to Palm Beach County for prosecution. The Broward Sheriff’s Office arrested him during the undercover operation.

Uthmeier noted that the arrest of Raymond Pine represents a major milestone in Florida’s fight against fentanyl trafficking, as law enforcement agencies remain dedicated to removing hazardous substances from the streets.

Assistant Statewide Prosecutor Kristin Howe will be handling the case.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group