  • Fernery fire reignites overnight in Volusia County

    By: Sarahbeth Ackerman

    VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A fire at a Volusia County fernery that started Wednesday evening reignited overnight, bringing firefighters back in the early morning hours.

    The building, near East Washington Avenue in Pierson, houses various plant life.

    It took firefighters nearly 45 minutes to put the first fire out when it started Wednesday around 9 p.m. Early Thursday morning, the flames rekindled around 5 a.m.

    No one was hurt and no other buildings were damaged.

    Volusia County fire rescue told Channel 9 the cause has not been determined.

