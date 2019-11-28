FHP: 2 dead, 1 airlifted to hospital following Osceola County crash

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - Two people are dead after a crash in Osceola County Wednesday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
It happened around 7:40 p.m. in the area of U.S. 192 and Old Melbourne Highway, according to FHP officials.
Crash investigators said the crash involved two vehicles.
Two people died on the scene and another was airlifted to the hospital, according to FHP.
The crash also shut down U.S. 192 in both directions for an extended period.
It is not known what led to the crash.
