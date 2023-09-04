FHP: 2 dead in Kissimmee crash

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Two people have died after a crash Sunday night in Osceola County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened around 6:56 p.m. on San Miguel Road and Laurel Avenue.

According to a news release, troopers are still at the scene.

There is a roadblock at the intersection of San Miguel Road and Laurel Avenue.

Read: Man, 39, dies in 3-car crash in Volusia County

Officials said the crash involved a 2022 Honda Hr-V and a 2012 Chevrolet Impala.

FHP said they only have preliminary information as the investigation is still ongoing.

Channel 9 will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Read: Flagler County deputy suspended without pay after boating under the influence





Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group