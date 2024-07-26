FHP: 2 killed in afternoon crash in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol has released details about a crash that killed two people in Marion County.

Troopers said it happened Thursday around 5 p.m. in Belleview when a pickup truck and a car collided at an intersection.

According to FHP, the driver of the car was trying to make a left-hand turn from Northbound US-441 onto 95th Street.

Investigators said that’s when the southbound pickup truck struck the side of the car.

A man, 72, and a woman, 71, from inside the car were rushed to HCA Florida Ocala Hospital.

Both died. According to a news release from FHP, neither was wearing a seatbelt when the crash happened.

Troopers said they lived in Ocala.

The driver of the truck, 20, of Fort McCoy, was hospitalized with minor injuries, investigators said.

FHP did not release the names of those involved in the crash.

