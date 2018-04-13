  • FHP: 2 motorcyclists injured in hit-and-run on I-4

    By: Monique Valdes

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - Two motorcyclists were injured Thursday night in a hit-and-run crash on Interstate 4, Florida Highway Patrol troopers said. 

    Troopers said the driver of a white SUV struck the motorcyclists on the east lanes near State Road 535 in Orlando. 

    The SUV left the scene, troopers said. 

    The victims were taken to hospitals and their injuries are not life-threatening, troopers said. 

    It’s not clear why the SUV did not stay at the scene or what caused the crash. 

    FHP is still investigating.

    No other details were released.
     

