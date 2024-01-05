FHP: 3 dead, 2 hurt after wrong-way crash in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a deadly wrong-way crash in Volusia County.

The crash happened around 9 p.m. Thursday on State Road 40 and State Road 11.

Troopers said a 55-year-old Orlando woman was driving the wrong way on SR-40 when she collided with another driver.

According to a report, The Orlando woman and two people inside the other vehicle all died at the crash site.

Two other people in the second vehicle suffered serious injuries in the crash.

Troopers said the cause of the crash is under investigation.

