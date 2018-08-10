VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A man was found dead Thursday evening tin Volusia County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
Earlier in the investigation, troopers thought the 56-year-old Pierson man's death was caused by a hit-and-run, but after consulting with the medical examiner, that information proved to be incorrect.
"Troopers are looking for any witnesses as to how the victim came to rest at this scene," FHP Lt. Kim Montes said in a news release.
Troopers were called shortly after 10 p.m. near the Seville neighborhood after the body was discovered on Bunnell Road near Lake George Road, Montes said.
"The pedestrian was pronounced deceased on scene by the fire department," Montes said. "At this time, we have no other information regarding this death investigation."
The man's name has not been released.
The crash remains under investigation.
