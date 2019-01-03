FHP: 6 dead, 8 injured in fiery crash on I-75 north of Gainesville

ALACHUA, Fla. - Six people were killed and eight people were injured Thursday afternoon in a fiery crash on Interstate 75 in Alachua, north of Gainesville, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
The crash was reported shortly before 3:45 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-75 at mile marker 393 and involved two tractor-trailers, a passenger van and a car, Lt. Patrick Riordan said.
Related Headlines
Both directions of the interstate are closed because a large amount of personal property, vehicle parts and burned vehicles are strewn across the road, Riordan said.
Firefighters said multiple people have critical injuries. They said a tractor-trailer caught fire during the crash, but the blaze has been extinguished.
No other details were given.
Check back and watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News for live updates.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}