FHP: 6 dead, 8 injured in fiery crash on I-75 north of Gainesville

    By: Jason Kelly

    ALACHUA, Fla. - Six people were killed and eight people were injured Thursday afternoon in a fiery crash on Interstate 75 in Alachua, north of Gainesville, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

    The crash was reported shortly before 3:45 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-75 at mile marker 393 and involved two tractor-trailers, a passenger van and a car, Lt. Patrick Riordan said.

    Both directions of the interstate are closed because a large amount of personal property, vehicle parts and burned vehicles are strewn across the road, Riordan said.

    Firefighters said multiple people have critical injuries. They said a tractor-trailer caught fire during the crash, but the blaze has been extinguished.

    No other details were given.

