  • FHP: Bicyclist struck, killed in Orange County

    One person is dead after a crash in Orange County Tuesday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

    The crash happened around 10:15 a.m. in the area of State Road 520 and Macon Parkway.

    Officials said the crash involved two vehicles and a bicyclist.

    The bicyclist was transported to an area hospital where they were later pronounced dead, according to FHP. 

    Victim information has yet to be released. 

