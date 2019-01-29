FHP: Bicyclist struck, killed in Orange County

One person is dead after a crash in Orange County Tuesday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The crash happened around 10:15 a.m. in the area of State Road 520 and Macon Parkway.
Officials said the crash involved two vehicles and a bicyclist.
The bicyclist was transported to an area hospital where they were later pronounced dead, according to FHP.
Victim information has yet to be released.
