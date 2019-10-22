FHP: Deputy hospitalized following Orange County crash involving patrol car

ORLANDO, Fla. - A deputy with the Orange County Sheriff's Office is recovering after his vehicle was involved in a crash Monday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The two-vehicle crash happened just before 7:30 p.m. in the area of Brockbank Drive and Lancaster Road.
The deputy was later transported to an area hospital with minor injuries, according to FHP officials.
It is not yet known what caused the crash.
The crash remains under investigation.
