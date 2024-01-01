FHP: Driver charged in fatal DUI crash that leaves one woman dead in Ornage County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Investigators with the Florida Highway Patrol say they’ve arrested the driver involved in a fatal crash in Orange County.

The crash happened just after 4 a.m. Sunday morning on Forest City Road and Lake Weston Drive.

According to FHP, a 2018 Toyota Tundra was traveling westbound on Lake Weston Drive approaching the intersection of Forest City Road.

The driver of the Tundra, Alejandro Valencia failed to stop at a posted stop sign, entered the direct path of a 2021 Hyundai Sonata and struck the vehicle.

The impact caused the Tundra to overturn into the media and the Sonata to run off the roadway.

Valencia sustained minor injuries, while the driver of the Sonata was pronounced deceased on the scene.

He was later arrested and booked into Orange County Jail for DUI manslaughter.

The crash remains under investigation.

