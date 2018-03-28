FHP: Driver crashes into bathroom of 7-Eleven in Cocoa

COCOA, Fla. - 7-Eleven's are always open, but one in Cocoa had to shut down Tuesday a driver crashed through the wall of the business, Florida Highway Patrol troopers said.
The 40-year-old driver, Saint Cajuste, told troopers his gas pedal got stuck as he was trying to park at the 7-Eleven on Clearlake Road.
His Toyota Corolla crashed through the bathroom wall, according to an FHP report.
Photos: Car crashes into Cocoa 7-Eleven
He was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.
Two employees and a customer inside were unharmed.
The business has to be shut down and is without water, FHP said.
It’s not clear when it will reopen.
Cajuste was cited for careless driving.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}