  • FHP: Driver crashes into bathroom of 7-Eleven in Cocoa

    By: Melonie Holt

    Updated:

    COCOA, Fla. - 7-Eleven's are always open, but one in Cocoa had to shut down Tuesday a driver crashed through the wall of the business, Florida Highway Patrol troopers said. 

    The 40-year-old driver, Saint Cajuste, told troopers his gas pedal got stuck as he was trying to park at the 7-Eleven on Clearlake Road. 

    His Toyota Corolla crashed through the bathroom wall, according to an FHP report. 

    Photos: Car crashes into Cocoa 7-Eleven

    He was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries. 

    Two employees and a customer inside were unharmed.

    The business has to be shut down and is without water, FHP said. 

    It’s not clear when it will reopen. 

    Cajuste was cited for careless driving. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.
    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    FHP: Driver crashes into bathroom of 7-Eleven in Cocoa

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police: Motorcyclist critically injured in Orlando hit-and-run crash

  • Headline Goes Here

    Troopers: Amtrak train fatally strikes man near DeLand

  • Headline Goes Here

    Possible sinkhole opens along road near Lake Mary

  • Headline Goes Here

    Here's how to download a copy of the data Facebook keeps on you