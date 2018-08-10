FHP: Driver flees after fatally striking pedestrian in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A driver fled after fatally striking a pedestrian Thursday evening in the Seville neighborhood, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
Troopers were called shortly after 10 p.m. after the victim's body was discovered on Bunnell Road near Lake George Road, FHP Lt. Kim Montes said.
"The pedestrian was pronounced deceased on scene by the fire department," Montes said. "At this time, we have no other information regarding this death investigation."
The crash remains under investigation.
