FHP focused on getting unlicensed teen drivers off Florida’s roads

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is putting a special emphasis on getting unlicensed teen drivers off the road.

A new report shows teens represent 5% of unlicensed drivers in Florida.

But that same group causes 11% of all crashes in the state.

Troopers also report that nearly a quarter of fatal accidents involving teen drivers are caused by speeding and aggressive driving, which is higher than any other age group.

“Our teen drivers are less experienced than some of our drivers that have been driving 20, 30, or 40 years,” said Lt. Jim Beauford with Florida Highway Patrol. “Some of the mistakes they may make are based on their lack of experience on the roadways.”

Troopers say most teen drivers copy their driving style from their parents.

