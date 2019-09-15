  • FHP investigating deadly crash in Osceola County

    By: Katlyn Brieskorn

    Updated:

    OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Osceola County.

    Investigators said Daniel Vargas, 39, was traveling at high speeds eastbound in the center lane on U.S. 192.

    Related Headlines

    According to officials, Vargas stuck the rear of a vehicle traveling in front of him.

    Investigators said Vargas died at the scene.

    The crash remains under investigation.

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD 

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories