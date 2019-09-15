FHP investigating deadly crash in Osceola County

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Osceola County.
Investigators said Daniel Vargas, 39, was traveling at high speeds eastbound in the center lane on U.S. 192.
According to officials, Vargas stuck the rear of a vehicle traveling in front of him.
Investigators said Vargas died at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
