FHP investigating fatal crash on Florida’s Turnpike in Kissimmee

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A man has died after a crash on Florida’s Turnpike in Kissimmee Saturday morning.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

The crash happened just after 11 a.m. in the southbound lanes at mile marker 247, just to the north of Fortune Rd.

See a map of the area below:

READ: Melbourne man killed in single-vehicle crash on I-95 in Brevard County

According to FHP, the crash involved a 2022 Lexus RX SUV.

Troopers say the driver was in the outside southbound lane when he ran off the roadway to the right and onto the right shoulder, eventually colliding with the tree line.

The driver, identified only as a 48-year-old man from Orlando, was taken to the emergency room at AdventHealth Partin Settlement Health Park and pronounced dead there.

READ: Child hospitalized after accidental shooting in Titusville

FHP’s investigation into the sequence of events leading up to the crash is ongoing.

They’re still trying to determine exactly what caused the driver to initially leave the roadway.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group