FHP investigating fatal crash on State Road 434

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that happened Saturday on State Road 434 and Palm Drive.
Investigators said a 44-year-old woman was traveling westbound on State Road 434 and witnesses said she was passing on the grass shoulder.
The front of the vehicle struck several signs and the woman lost control of the vehicle, traveling into the westbound lanes and crashing into another vehicle, according to investigators.
Officials said the woman died of injuries and the other driver is in serious condition.
The crash remains under investigation.
