FHP is investigating a 6 car crash in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating what led to a six car crash along US-17/92 in Seminole County.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Troopers closed southbound lanes for several hours Monday after the crash sent one to the hospital.

According to FHP, the crash happened around 7:32 a.m. along US-17/92 and Lake of the Woods Blvd in Casselberry.

Read: Police chief: Drug suspect shot, killed by officer in downtown Orlando

The six vehicles involved included a 2019 Chrysler, 2020 Toyota, 2006 Toyota, 2010 Nissan, 2011 Hyundai, and 2016 Hyundai.

Troopers opened the roadway around 9 a.m.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group