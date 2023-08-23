FHP: Man, 21, dies after crashing car near Waterford Lakes

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A man died following a traffic crash along Lake Underhill Road in east Orange County Tuesday, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers responded around 9 p.m. to the area of Kehoe Boulevard, about a mile west of Waterford Lakes.

At the scene, they determined the driver of a Honda was traveling on the outside westbound lane of Lake Underhill Road when he lost control of his 2018 Accord.

READ: Man shot in Orlando’s Parramore neighborhood

The car hit a curb, struck a traffic sign, and finally came to rest after colliding with a light pole, troopers said.

An ambulance transported the driver to Orlando Regional Medical Center but he did not survive.

READ: Orange County firefighter trapped by collapsing roof as church destroyed by massive blaze

According to a press release issued by FHP, the driver was not wearing his seat belt.

Investigators did not release the man’s name but said he lived in Orlando.

The crash remains under investigation.

READ: ‘I lost it’: Orlando mother shares details after a woman shot at her and her children on Monday

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group