FHP: Man, 33, fatally struck by trooper in St. Augustine

    A pedestrian was hit and killed early Sunday morning after crossing into the path of an FHP trooper, officials said.

    According to FHP spokesperson Sgt. Dylan Bryant, the trooper involved is with FHP's DUI unit and was in the process of responding to what he thought was an impaired driver when the incident occurred.

    Bryant said he was about to turn around to catchup with the apparent impaired driver when Vincent Kinslow, 33 of St. Augustine, walked into the southbound lanes of U.S. 1 near SR 207.

    FHP said it happened at 2:07 am and Kinslow was not in the crosswalk when he was struck by the patrol car.

    The patrol car lights were not activated at the time of the incident.

    Kinslow was transported to Flagler Hospital and later died from his injuries.  

    Alcohol tests on Kinslow are pending.

