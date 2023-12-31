FHP: Man dies after being hit by Osceola County Sheriff’s Office vehicle while crossing US-192

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a deadly crash that happened overnight in Osceola County.

Troopers said the crash happened around 1:16 a.m. on US-192 near Celebration Avenue.

A 55-year-old Orlando man was crossing the roadway but not in a marked crosswalk, troopers said.

The man was hit by a 28-year-old Kissimmee man inside an Osceola County Sheriff’s Office Ford Explorer who was driving westbound on US-192.

Troopers did not say if the driver was an Osceola County Sheriff’s Office deputy.

The Orlando man was taken to Celebration Hospital where he died, according to a report.

Troopers said the driver remained at the crash scene and was not injured.

Troopers said the crash remains under investigation.

