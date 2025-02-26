FHP: Man dies after being struck by semi-truck & SUV in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Troopers say a man died after two vehicles struck him early Wednesday in Marion County.

Florida Highway Patrol said it happened shortly after 5 a.m. in the town of Citra.

According to an agency news release, investigators determined that a man was standing or walking on a southbound lane of US-301 when a tractor-trailer traveling in the same lane collided with him.

FHP said the truck’s driver did not see the pedestrian in enough time to avoid him. The collision propelled the man across the center grass median and onto a northbound lane of US-301, troopers said.

The man was then struck a second time, as the driver of an SUV traveling northbound on US-301 was unable to avoid colliding with him on the roadway.

The pedestrian, 40, of Citra, died at the crash site.

FHP said neither the driver of the semi-truck, 36, of Palatka, nor the SUV’s driver, 65, of New York, were hurt.

Troopers said both men stayed on scene following the crash, which remains under investigation.

