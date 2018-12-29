FHP: Man ejected from SUV, run over by two cars in Summerfield

SUMMERFIELD, Fla. - An Ocala man was killed after he was ejected from his SUV onto U.S. 441 and run over by two cars early Saturday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Troopers said Taylor Bijolle, 31, was turning right onto 441 from SE 132nd Road around 12:40 a.m. when he lost control of his SUV, spun out into the median and overturned.
Bijolle was thrown out onto US 441 in the northbound lanes, where he was run over by two cars that didn’t stop.
Troopers did not say if they are looking for either car.
The crash remains under investigation.
