FHP: Man in wheelchair hit, killed while crossing JYP

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A 35-year-old Orlando man is dead after being hit by a car while attempting to cross John Young Parkway in a wheelchair Monday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
According to an FHP report, the man was crossing the road near South Park Circle in a marked crosswalk. But, a witness said, the driver who hit him had a green light and was unable to avoid the man.
Related Headlines
The crash happened around 9:15 p.m. Monday.
FHP said the crash remains under investigation.
FHP is working a deadly pedestrian crash at JYP and Southpark Circle @WFTV pic.twitter.com/0YIbt8EVmc— Samantha Manning (@SamanthaWFTV) November 13, 2018
FHP is working a deadly pedestrian crash at JYP and Southpark Circle @WFTV pic.twitter.com/0YIbt8EVmc— Samantha Manning (@SamanthaWFTV) November 13, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}