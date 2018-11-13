  • FHP: Man in wheelchair hit, killed while crossing JYP

    By: Sarah Wilson

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A 35-year-old Orlando man is dead after being hit by a car while attempting to cross John Young Parkway in a wheelchair Monday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

    According to an FHP report, the man was crossing the road near South Park Circle in a marked crosswalk. But, a witness said, the driver who hit him had a green light and was unable to avoid the man.

    The crash happened around 9:15 p.m. Monday.

    FHP said the crash remains under investigation.

     

     

