FHP: Man riding mobility scooter struck and killed by SUV in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Troopers say a man on a motorized scooter died after an SUV struck him Friday night in Orange County.

The crash happened along Goldenrod Road, south of Snyder Drive.

Florida Highway Patrol said shortly after 10 p.m., the driver of a Honda CRV collided with a man riding the mobility scooter.

Troopers said the SUV was traveling south on Goldenrod and the scooter was heading east across the roadway, when the crash happened.

Investigators said the man on the motorized scooter was not using a marked crosswalk and traveled into the path of the oncoming SUV.

FHP said he was rushed to Orlando Regional Medical Center but did not survive.

Officials did not release his name, but said he was 48 years old and lived in Orlando.

The driver of the SUV, also of Orlando, remained on scene following the crash, troopers said.

The crash remains under investigation.

