FHP: Man standing in Cocoa roadway hit, killed by SUV

COCOA, Fla. — A man standing in the lanes of a Cocoa roadway died after an SUV hit him Friday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the 43-year-old Cocoa man was standing in the inside lane of U.S. 1 near MacArthur Circle just after 6 a.m. They said he was in the direct path of a 2017 Kia Sorrento.

Troopers said the driver of the Sorrento swerved to try to avoid the man, but couldn’t.

Troopers said the driver of the Sorrento wasn’t injured and remained on scene. The man standing in the road died on the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

