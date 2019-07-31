FHP: Man was intoxicated when he crashed into motorcyclist on I-95 in March

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Investigators arrested Anthony Keyes-Walls, 21, after they said he was intoxicated when he sped into a motorcyclist on I-95 back in March.
The motorcyclist, Ralph Napoli, was traveling southbound on I-95 near the Volusia-Brevard county line when his bike was struck from behind by another driver. Napoli died at the scene.
Witnesses said Keyes-Walls was driving recklessly at 100 mph when he crashed into Napoli’s bike.
Channing Taylor, of the Florida Highway Patrol, said: “We suspected that the driver might be impaired. We started our criminal investigation. Our homicide investigators arrived. We developed probable cause to get a blood draw. Subsequently, we concluded he was impaired during the collision.”
It took two weeks to get the results, but based on the information, Keyes-Walls was arrested.
He is now facing charges that include DUI manslaughter, vehicular homicide and DUI causing bodily injury for a passenger who was injured in his vehicle.
