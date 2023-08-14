FHP: Minor injuries reported after semi collides with OCSO, FHP patrol cars on SR 408

ORLANDO, Fla. — Troopers from the Florida Highway Patrol are investigating a crash involving a pair of law enforcement patrol cars, including one of their own.

The crash was reported just after 2 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of State Road 408 at mile marker 11 near the exit to Bumby Ave.

Crash investigators say a trooper in a marked FHP patrol car and a deputy in a marked Orange County Sheriff’s Office patrol car were both stopped on the shoulder investigating a different crash.

According to FHP, the driver of a semi that was headed eastbound on SR 408 was unable to see the trooper or the deputy.

Troopers say the semi rear-ended the FHP cruiser, forcing it into the Orange County deputy’s patrol car.

There were minor injuries reported, but neither driver asked to be taken to the hospital, troopers said.

Multiple lanes of eastbound SR 408 were blocked while FHP investigated the crash. That investigation is ongoing.

