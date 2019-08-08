FHP: Pair of 7-year-old girls riding ATV injured following crash with vehicle in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - Two 7-year-old girls were taken to the hospital after an ATV they were driving was struck by a car Wednesday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
It happened around 6:20 p.m. in the area of SW 198th Terrace and SW 109th Lane in Dunnellon.
Officials said a Buick was northbound on 198th Terrace when the ATV attempted to cross the roadway and drove into the Buick's path, FHP said.
The front of the Buick struck the ATV, causing it to spin and overturn on its side.
According to FHP, the two 7-year-old girls on the ATV were taken to the hospital in critical and serious condition.
Officials said neither of the girls were wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
The driver of the Buick wasn't injured in the crash, according to FHP.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}