FHP: Pedestrian killed in Volusia County hit-and-run crash

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Volusia County Sunday night, Florida Highway Patrol deputies said.
Troopers said the adult woman victim was struck by an unknown vehicle on West New York Avenue near Padrick Avenue around 9:45 p.m.
Related Headlines
Read: Winter Garden police seek armed carjacker who shot man using ATM
The vehicle then fled the scene in an unknown direction, investigators said.
Troopers said the crash is under investigation and the name of the victim has not been released.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}