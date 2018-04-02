  • FHP: Pedestrian killed in Volusia County hit-and-run crash

    By: James Tutten

    VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Volusia County Sunday night, Florida Highway Patrol deputies said.

    Troopers said the adult woman victim was struck by an unknown vehicle on West New York Avenue near Padrick Avenue around 9:45 p.m.

    The vehicle then fled the scene in an unknown direction, investigators said.

    Troopers said the crash is under investigation and the name of the victim has not been released.

