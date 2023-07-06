FHP: Toddler killed, 3 injured in Brevard County crash

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A 2-year-old boy was killed after he was ejected from the vehicle during a Brevard County crash Wednesday afternoon, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

It happened just before 5 p.m. on U.S. Highway 192 and Radar Road. A BMW was heading east on 192 in the outside lane when it lost control and ran off the roadway to the right, according to FHP.

The driver overcorrected and overturned several times. The 2-year-old was ejected from the car and was pronounced dead at the scene, FHP said.

The driver and two other passengers were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

See a map of the scene below:

