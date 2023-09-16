FHP: Woman, 23, dies in crash on I-95 in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A young woman has died following a rollover crash in Brevard County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said the crash happened Saturday morning around 4:20 a.m.

According to a news release, a Nissan Altima was traveling southbound on Interstate 95 near mile marker 207.

A Toyota Tacoma carrying a boat trailer also traveled southbound on the same highway in the outside lane, along with a Honda HR-V.

Investigators said it is unclear why the Nissan Altima veered into the center lane and hit the Toyota’s trailer. Then the car rotated and overturned.

FHP said the driver was ejected from the car and landed in front of the Honda, hitting the 23-year-old woman from North Carolina.

The 28-year-old Toyota driver, the 29-year-old Toyota passenger and the 33-year-old Honda driver were not injured and stayed at the scene.

FHP is still investigating the crash.

