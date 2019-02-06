  • FHP: Woman struck, killed by SUV in Seminole County

    By: Christopher Boyce

    Updated:

    Officials are investigating a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian that left one woman dead, according to the Florida Highway Patrol

    It happened around 8:20 p.m. Tuesday night in the area of State Road 436 and Post Lake Place.

    Investigators believe 23-year-old Nashay Gibbs attempted to cross SR 436 near the intersection when she was struck by the SUV.

    Officials said Gibbs did not use a crosswalk.

    The crash remains under investigation. 

