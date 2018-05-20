  • FHP: Woman walking on I-95 hit and killed near New Smyrna Beach

    By: Chip Skambis

    NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - A pedestrian walking on I-95 was hit and killed during a crash early Sunday near New Smyrna Beach, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.  

    The 36-year-old Port Orange woman, who police have not identified, was walking south in the inside travel lane around 2:20 a.m. around mile marker 249 when a man driving a 2006 GMC SUV hit her. 

    The pedestrian had abandoned her vehicle in the center median of northbound I-95 just north of the crash site, troopers said.

    A blood-alcohol test on the pedestrian is pending, according to the crash report. 

    The driver of the GMC stayed at the scene, the crash report states. 

