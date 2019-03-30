0 Fiery overnight crash near homes has some Mount Dora residents on edge

MOUNT DORA, Fla. - A Mount Dora woman said she's thankful to be alive after a fiery crash happened just feet from her house early Saturday morning.

Mount Dora police said a car was struck by a semitractor-trailer on State Road 46 and Sebastian Street, near Round Lake Road.

Officers said the driver of that semi was making a U-turn on State Road 46 in front of the driver of another vehicle that was headed westbound.

That vehicle struck the tractor-trailer and caught fire around 2:40 a.m.

The road-widening project is underway in the area, and Angela Jackson's house is very close to all the construction.

Jackson said something like this happening has been her worst nightmare.

“I heard this loud noise, and next thing you know, I had officers at my door, telling me to evacuate,” Jackson said. “I walk out and everything is, you know, on fire.”

Jackson said while she was surprised, she also saw this coming.

State Road 46 is right in her backyard and has been undergoing major construction.

Crews have been working to widen the road, and she said the change has brought traffic about 30 feet from her house.

Mount Dora police said two people involved in the wreck were taken to the hospital and they have non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers said the driver of the semi was cited for careless driving and someone was also arrested for driving under the influence.

TAKE A LOOK: A woman in Mount Dora says this scary accident happened just feet from her home early this morning on State Road 46. She says she’s been fearful something like this would happen ever since a road widening project on SR 46 began. Catch the full story on @WFTV at TEN. pic.twitter.com/8XbuBlHcOs — Ashley Edlund (@AshleyEdlund) March 30, 2019

