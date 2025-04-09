FIFA leader says Club World Cup a 'test' for Orlando's Women's World Cup hopes

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Orlando’s momentum could be an asset as it looks to host more events for global soccer governing body FIFA.

Fédération Internationale de Football Association President Gianni Infantino paid a visit to Orlando on April 9 in the run-up to the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, which will start in June. Orlando will host six of the 32-team tournament’s games and is the only city of the 11 hosts with two stadiums where matches will take place.

Related to picking Orlando for the upcoming event, Infantino said the region’s growing soccer community, investment in a soccer-specific stadium and its status as an international hub were all reasons it stood out.

